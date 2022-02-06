Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

URG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.46. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $96,912.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 586,020 shares of company stock worth $1,052,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

