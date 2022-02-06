Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives $20.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

PRMW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $2,041,235.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 39,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $744,813.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,722 shares of company stock worth $5,554,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $4,509,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Primo Water by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 738,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 124,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 166,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

