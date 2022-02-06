Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives $46.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC downgraded Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $35.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.