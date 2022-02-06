Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives $46.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC downgraded Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $35.64.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.