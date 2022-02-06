Post (NYSE:POST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

NYSE:POST opened at $104.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average is $107.38. Post has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $118.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Post stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Post worth $33,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

