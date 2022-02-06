Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 135,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$11.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.
About Portofino Resources (CVE:POR)
Read More
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Portofino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portofino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.