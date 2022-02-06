Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 33,287 shares of company stock valued at $736,636 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Porch Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Porch Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Porch Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Porch Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Porch Group stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,474. Porch Group has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

