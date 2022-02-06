PONO Capital Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PONOU)

PONO Capital’s (NASDAQ:PONOU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 7th. PONO Capital had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of PONO Capital’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of PONOU opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48. PONO Capital has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PONOU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in PONO Capital in the third quarter worth $9,955,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PONO Capital in the third quarter worth $8,066,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PONO Capital in the third quarter worth $7,913,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in PONO Capital in the third quarter worth $7,147,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PONO Capital in the third quarter worth $4,951,000.

