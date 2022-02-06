Polis Hits Market Cap of $2.40 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Polis has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $192,010.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

