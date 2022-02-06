POA (POA) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, POA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
