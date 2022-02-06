PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.53. PNM Resources also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of PNM opened at $45.45 on Friday. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.22%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

