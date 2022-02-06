Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,384,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,787,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after buying an additional 168,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 396,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,874. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $380.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

