PlayGame (PXG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,456.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, PlayGame has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $187,084.15 and $1,456.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

