Pivotal Research Cuts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $235.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective trimmed by Pivotal Research from $385.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPOT. Barclays increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.22.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.39. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $155.57 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $169,101,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

