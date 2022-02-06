Piper Sandler Weighs in on Webster Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

WBS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of WBS opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $11,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

