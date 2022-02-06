Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $35.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.19.

Shares of PINS opened at $27.25 on Friday. Pinterest has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 51,544 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

