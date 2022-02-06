Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

