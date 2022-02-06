Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of PSX opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,669 shares of company stock worth $1,027,430. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 440,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 193,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 134,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

