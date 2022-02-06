Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. The company has a market cap of $297.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

