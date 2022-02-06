Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 18,286 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.55. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

