Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $125,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,159 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,210. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $219.82 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.56 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

