Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,753 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.14% of Penn National Gaming worth $16,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.