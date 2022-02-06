PegNet (PEG) Market Capitalization Achieves $88,974.95

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 28.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. PegNet has a market cap of $88,974.95 and approximately $2,269.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One PegNet coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00051479 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.48 or 0.07241717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00056423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,459.94 or 0.99765142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006609 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

