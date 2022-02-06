PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO Sells $58,840.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PDC Energy alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $61.44 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 149.85 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

PDCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.