PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.18.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.40. The company has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 15,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3,028.0% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.