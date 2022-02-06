Paul Simmons Acquires 1,800,000 Shares of MCS Services Limited (ASX:MSG) Stock

MCS Services Limited (ASX:MSG) insider Paul Simmons acquired 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$111,600.00 ($79,148.94).
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.
About MCS Services
