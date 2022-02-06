Paul Simmons Acquires 1,800,000 Shares of MCS Services Limited (ASX:MSG) Stock

MCS Services Limited (ASX:MSG) insider Paul Simmons acquired 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$111,600.00 ($79,148.94).

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

About MCS Services

MCS Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides guard security and related services in Australia. It offers uniformed unarmed guards at retail shopping centers, government offices, health facilities, commercial properties, sports stadia, and events in the Perth metropolitan area and Western Australia.

