Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Paychex by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.68. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

