Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $1,834,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 28.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,282 shares of company stock worth $50,573,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.04.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $88.64 and a one year high of $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

