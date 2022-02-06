Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $90.78.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

