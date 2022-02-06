Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:FCN opened at $147.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

