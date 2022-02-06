Palestra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 855,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,959,000. Ferrari comprises about 3.8% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Ferrari at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Ferrari by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 4.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 0.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

NYSE:RACE opened at $230.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.09. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $183.82 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

