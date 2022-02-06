Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys Shares of 2,740 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $76.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.