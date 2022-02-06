Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 164.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $31.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87.

