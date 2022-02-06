Oxen (OXEN) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $29.42 million and approximately $57,253.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,595.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.89 or 0.07274588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.24 or 0.00296278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.62 or 0.00785240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011496 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00071304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00410025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.55 or 0.00236916 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,013,800 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.