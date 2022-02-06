Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $24,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,414 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,038,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.70.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $400.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $800,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.