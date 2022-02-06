Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 130,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VIZIO by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in VIZIO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 18,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $368,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $2,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 916,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,498,119 over the last three months.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of VZIO opened at $14.22 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

