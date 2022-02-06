Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,685 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 296.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,421,000 after purchasing an additional 322,064 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Progyny by 966.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Progyny by 369.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 59,717 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Progyny by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 45,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $320,371.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,251 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

