Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. dropped their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

SNAP stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

