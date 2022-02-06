Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $13.28 Million Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after buying an additional 486,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 413,891 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after purchasing an additional 368,936 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after purchasing an additional 351,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,466,000 after purchasing an additional 147,585 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VAC opened at $160.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -136.17 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $137.13 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

