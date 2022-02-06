Ossiam Sells 13,308 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ossiam trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,308 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

