Ossiam Purchases 88,608 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1,139.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,608 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,985,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Fortive by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Loop Capital began coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.93.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $63.04 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $73.76.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

