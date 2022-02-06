Ossiam Grows Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $53,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $152.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

