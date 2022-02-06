Ossiam Buys Shares of 155,801 Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Ossiam acquired a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 155,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Nielsen by 34,376.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,270,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,964,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,836 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,532,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLSN. Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.