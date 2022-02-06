Ossiam Buys Shares of 155,801 Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Ossiam acquired a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 155,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Nielsen by 34,376.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,270,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,964,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,836 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,532,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NLSN stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Nielsen Profile
Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.
