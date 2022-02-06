Ossiam Buys 8,989 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,722 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

