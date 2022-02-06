Ossiam Buys 1,801 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.40.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $277.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $223.36 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.78.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

