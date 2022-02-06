Ossiam Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ossiam lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 138.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 101,937 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 218,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $136.87 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $111.59 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

