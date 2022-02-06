OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Sells $411,300.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $79.03 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.86.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

