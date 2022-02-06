OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 642 ($8.63).

OSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.63) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.63) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 625 ($8.40) to GBX 665 ($8.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.67) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get OSB Group alerts:

Shares of LON:OSB opened at GBX 546 ($7.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 540.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 510.11. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.46) and a one year high of GBX 588.51 ($7.91).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.