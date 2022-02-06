Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) & Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Financial Contrast

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 12.54% 22.49% 1.55%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Orange County Bancorp and Consumer Portfolio Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Consumer Portfolio Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 3.02 $21.29 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $271.16 million 0.86 $21.68 million $1.29 8.56

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Orange County Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company was founded on March 8, 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

