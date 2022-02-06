Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $919.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to report sales of $919.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $905.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $934.88 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $804.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Option Care Health stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 759,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,943. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

