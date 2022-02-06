Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,500 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth $4,672,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,107,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,311,000 after purchasing an additional 523,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 946,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 76,620 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 652.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,436 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

RDN stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.